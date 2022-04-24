Bedworth: Man detained after spate of stabbings
A 33-year-old man has been detained under the Mental Health Act after 11 people were injured in a knife attack.
It comes after two men and a woman were stabbed and at least eight other people were injured on Coventry Road and Gilbert Close in Bedworth on Saturday morning.
One of the men who was stabbed, aged in his 20s, is in a stable condition in hospital.
Officers from Warwickshire Police continue to patrol the town centre.
Warwickshire Police were called at about 08:00 BST to reports of people being assaulted.
One woman told the BBC she was woken up by loud bangs on her front door and, when she answered, a man punched her twice and stabbed her in the throat with a pair of scissors.
The other two stab victims were discharged from hospital after treatment and the other victims all suffered minor injuries.
Bedworth Safer Neighbourhood Team said it would be in the town centre to reassure the local community.
