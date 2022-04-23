Tunnel found at Kingsbury oil depot during protests
A tunnel has been found by police near an oil depot which has been at the centre of weeks of protests.
The underground structure was discovered on Friday in the Trinity Road area, next to the Kingsbury depot, Warwickshire Police said.
Five people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage in connection with the tunnel.
The road has remained closed while the tunnel is checked as the force said it could pose a risk for drivers.
Protesters have spent weeks trying to disrupt the depot and other sites, demanding an end to new oil and gas projects.
The force said 199 people had been arrested at the site since 1 April.
The five arrested over the tunnel include men from Somerset, Devon and West Sussex and a man and a woman from London.
Two men, from Redditch and Manchester, were also arrested after protesters got into the depot on Saturday, police said.
The oil firm which owns the depot, Valero Energy, previously secured a High Court injunction aimed at restricting environmental protesters from targeting its sites.
