Flying taxis hub opens in Coventry for demonstrations
A hub for future vehicles like air taxis and delivery drones is opening to the public for demonstrations.
Over at least a month the Air-One mini-airport site in Coventry will host demonstrator flights and outline how to control aircraft.
The operator said it was "the starting gun for a new age of transport".
Urban-Air Port added air taxis were yet to receive government approval, but a life-sized model of one being built would be on show on the ground.
It said the Coventry initiative was "a world-first demonstration of a fully-operational hub for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles - such as air taxis - and autonomous cargo drones".
The company stated Air-One next to the city centre would demonstrate how "advanced air mobility can cut congestion and air pollution and support a zero-carbon future".
A cargo drone was described as being about the size of two double beds.
Cargo loading for unmanned drones and eVTOL charging will also be demonstrated following the opening in the Westminster Road car park on Monday.
West Midlands Police said its drones team would also be there to showcase equipment and give visitors a chance to find out future possibilities drones have in policing.
Insp Mark Colwell said: "Drones offer a cost-effective and environmentally friendly way to enhance our force operations and ensure we can provide the best crime prevention service to the public."
Air-One is a 1,700 sq m (18,299 sq ft) "prefabricated vertiport designed for both rapid assembly and disassembly".
Founder and executive chairman of Urban-Air Port Ricky Sandhu said: "The opening of Air-One is a momentous moment - the starting gun for a new age of transport, an age of zero-emission, congestion-free travel between and within cities.
"The way that we see the future is to see hundreds of urban airports of multiple shapes and sizes in such dense locations where there's a need for additional supportive layers of transportation."
The Coventry demonstrations may be extended beyond the month and people can register to attend via the company's website.
