RSC artistic director Gregory Doran to step down after a decade
- Published
The artistic director of the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) is stepping down after a decade in the role.
Gregory Doran has been with the company for 35 years, and will continue as artistic director emeritus until the end of 2023, said the RSC.
He will begin rehearsals next week for Richard III with Arthur Hughes in the title role.
It had been a "real privilege" to serve with the organisation, he said.
"We have made many strides in making our theatre more inclusive, accessible, diverse and accountable, but there is always more to do and I wish whoever succeeds me joy in continuing that work," he said.
Appointed to the position in 2021, he directed David Tennant in the title role of Richard II which became the first RSC production to be seen live in cinemas around the world.
His 2018 production of Troilus and Cressida, including a collaboration with percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie, became the company's first equally gender-balanced cast in a Shakespeare play on the main stage, with the first disabled actor in a leading Shakespeare role for the company.
Other productions for the RSC, based in Stratford-upon-Avon in Warwickshire, include the world stage premiere of David Walliams' The Boy in the Dress, including songs from Robbie Williams, and Death of A Salesman with husband Sir Antony Sher.
Mr Doran had taken compassionate leave to care for Sher who died of cancer aged 72 in 2021.
RSC chair Shriti Vadera said Mr Doran had made an "extraordinary contribution" to the company during his 35-year career.
"He has generously supported many artists at all stages of their careers and has championed young people's learning and literacy through our unique school and Learning programmes."
Erica Whyman, who has been acting artistic director since September 2021, will continue in this role during the search for a replacement.
