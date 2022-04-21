Warwick and Stratford-on-Avon councils merger plans scrapped
Plans to merge two councils in Warwickshire have been scrapped.
It would have seen Stratford-on-Avon and Warwick District councils join together to form a new South Warwickshire District Council.
In a joint statement, the local authorities said the proposal had been dropped due to "irreconcilable" differences and ambitions.
The decision has been described by councillors as "disappointing".
In December 2021, both councils had submitted plans to the government asking for permission to form a joint body by May 2024.
Under the proposals, the local authorities would have combined to deliver services including waste collection, local planning, housing, management of parks and sports facilities, licensing, business support and environmental health.
However, following a meeting on 14 April, Conservative leader of Stratford-on-Avon District Council Tony Jefferson requested a delay in the government's decision to allow for, "due diligence to be completed".
According to the joint statement, the letter was sent without the agreement of Warwick District Council's Conservative leader Andrew Day, who had been invited to be a co-signatory.
The leaders jointly concluded that the proposed merger could not go ahead as anticipated and said: "It should not mean the end for the positives that this process has generated; we have learned a lot and wish to carry on as good partners."
It is anticipated that some of the joint working arrangements already put in place will continue, such as legal services and business rates collection. However, others including the joint management team and the service integration programme will end.
