Coventry flat fire was an accident started by a cigarette
A fire at a block of flats was likely started by a cigarette which had not been been properly put out, firefighters said.
Five adults and two children were led to safety from Nauls Mill House in Coventry after the blaze broke out on Saturday.
At its height, 75 firefighters were called to battle the blaze on the 15th floor of the 16-storey building
West Midlands Fire Service said it was started accidentally.
A further five adults and a child were able to evacuate themselves from the building after the fire broke out at 20:47 BST.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said four people were assessed at the scene and treated for minor injuries.
The fire service said 19 residents had been displaced as a result of the fire, with Coventry City Council opening the library for welfare.
