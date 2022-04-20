Warwick businesses 'excited' for Commonwealth cycle race
Businesses owners say they are "excited" for people to see their town as it prepares to host the cycling road race as part of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Up to 15,000 spectators are expected to watch the event in Warwick, with less than 100 days until the Games begin.
People in Warwickshire said it was "fantastic" to be hosting the race.
While the town's shop owners said they hoped it would showcase what Warwick has to offer.
Hannah Johnson, from Olim Gift Shop, said: "It will be amazing because hopefully people will see that we have got more than just a castle here."
Jack Linstead, who opened Jack's Shack in Warwick six months before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, said the coffee shop did not normally open on Sundays but will be making the most of the event.
"We can't wait, we are right on the route," he said. "We are very excited to be part of it."
The 16km loop will start and finish at St Nicholas Park, ridden seven times by the women and 10 times by the men.
Ashia King, from Green and Wild Florist, added that while there would be disruption amid the road closures, Warwick would be prepared.
"A lot of the shops you can get through mainly on foot anyway so people will be able to get through quite easily and it is spectacular to watch it," she said.
Warwickshire has regularly hosted stages of the Tour of Britain and Mark Ryder, from the county council said it was "fantastic" to have a sporting event of the scale of the Commonwealth Games in the county.
However, he urged drivers hoping to travel in to watch the event to "think ahead" and leave their car outside the cordon.
Councillor Andrew Day, Conservative leader of Warwick District Council, said the Games were a great chance to "restart" the region's hospitality and tourism industry, following the pandemic.
