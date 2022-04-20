Flats plan for former Coventry church are rejected
Plans to bulldoze a church and build flats in its place have been rejected.
Proposals had been put forward for 14 one and two-bed apartments with 28 parking spaces to replace the empty Methodist Church on MacDonald Road in Stoke, Coventry.
A total of 27 objections were put forward, with residents calling for the building to be repurposed into a community centre.
Officers from Coventry City Council refused the plans.
The 1950s building has not been used for five years and a planning application said it could not be converted due to its age and state of disrepair, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The site has been empty since April 2017 and the plans had been put forward by Esprit Homes Construction Ltd.
Pollution, "incongruous design" and added traffic were all concerns of neighbours.
Council officers decided to refuse the plans based on five reasons, including the "overly large" building designs which would "overdevelop" the site.
The decision notice added that developers had not submitted enough information for its transport assessment or flood risk.
The officer report concluded: "Overall, it is considered that the development as proposed, by virtue of the scale, footprint and massing fails to adequately respond to the site and surrounding area, having a detrimental impact upon highway safety and the character and appearance of the area."
