Leamington Spa railway bridge replacement works complete
- Published
Work to replace a 118-year-old railway bridge has been completed.
The replacement of the bridge, over the A445, was part of a £2.4m investment designed to improve journeys from Nuneaton to Leamington Spa.
The huge structure was seen being driven through Leamington Spa on Friday.
Work took place over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, with rail journeys resuming on the line on Tuesday.
🧐HAVE YOU SEEN THIS BRIDGE?— Birmingham New Street (@NetworkRailBHM) April 16, 2022
👇 These were the scenes in Leamington Spa yesterday as we took the old bridge away from Rugby Road
Did you see it too? 👀 pic.twitter.com/0Ie4t5Ixlh
The bridge, on Rugby Road, needed to be replaced, Network Rail said, because its condition limited trains passing over it to 20mph (32 km/h).
The works included the removal of the old bridge, which weighed 372 tonnes, installation of the new 60-tonne bridge, 800 tonnes of railway foundation stone being laid on the new bridge and tracks being reinstated.
Work is also ongoing on a £2m redevelopment of Leamington Spa station forecourt, ahead of thousands of Commonwealth Games visitors expected in July.
