Man in his 30s dies after single-vehicle motorway crash
A man in his 30s has died after a single-vehicle crash on the M40.
Police said it happened shortly after 19:00 BST on Saturday, between junction 11 for Banbury and junction 12 for Gaydon on the southbound side.
Only one vehicle was involved and the man who died was the sole occupant, Warwickshire Police said.
The road was closed in both directions for several hours and one lane will remain closed on the southbound side, until it can be resurfaced.
The force said the man died at the scene of the crash and his next-of-kin had been informed.
