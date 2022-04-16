Coventry armour company to create 90 jobs
A Coventry-based armour firm is creating 90 new jobs.
NP Aerospace, which produces body armour, bomb disposal suits and vehicle armour, said the move was in response to recent business growth.
It also owns sites in Canada and the United States and its customers include the UK Ministry of Defence and Canadian Department of National Defence.
The Coventry site is home to its armour engineering, design and manufacturing centre, and its servicing facility.
The announcement was made during a visit to the Foleshill Road factory by West Midlands mayor Andy Street.
