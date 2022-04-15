Warwickshire wife's plea to find missing pilots after plane crash
The wife of a pilot whose plane disappeared over the English Channel has said she wants to find her husband so she can "say her goodbyes".
Brian Statham and Lee Rogers were flying from Wellesbourne in Warwickshire to France on 2 April when their plane crashed, police said.
It is thought they encountered "freak weather conditions" and no mayday signal was given from the aircraft.
Jacqueline Statham has asked people to look out for any debris from the crash.
"We just want them back so we can lay them to rest and say our goodbyes," she said.
Ms Statham, from Solihull, said: "The problem for the families is that we know where they are, obviously in the English Channel, but we don't know when we'll ever get to be reunited with them."
The pair met at South Warwickshire Flying school and became "firm friends" 10 years ago.
Mr Statham's son, Douglas, said: "Their friendship just grew and grew for their love of things like flying, they went out on motorbikes a lot as well.
"They were just full of life. An amazing couple of guys."
The men had set off with the school, as part of a group flying in several aircraft, from Wellesbourne Mountford Airfield, heading for Le Touquet.
Both families said they were grateful to the French and English coastguards who have been involved in the search and rescue effort as well as tourists who handed in Mr Statham's bag.
Mr Rogers posted a video of them flying over the channel before their plane disappeared which showed blues skies and a calm sea.
Relatives are asking people to continue to look out for debris or any items connected to their disappearance.
Mr Statham said: "The more evidence there is the more chance there is of putting that picture together of what happened on that beautiful day and how we can just go forward and move on with our lives."
