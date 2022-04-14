Tribute to English Channel plane crash victim
- Published
The family of a missing man whose plane vanished over the Channel have paid tribute to a "larger than life" husband and father.
Brian Statham and Lee Rogers were flying from Wellesbourne in Warwickshire to France on 2 April when their plane crashed, police said.
Despite a search by coastguards from both countries, the Piper PA-28R has not been found.
Mr Statham has been described as "always living life to the full".
The pair encountered "freak weather conditions", Warwickshire Police has said, and contact was lost with the pair's aircraft.
Beach-goers visiting the Southern English coastline or the French Coastline have been asked to they keep an eye out for any plane debris or personal items on the beach or shoreline.
"Brian was one of the most caring, kind and honest men in the entire world. He always put his family and friends first and never said no to fixing or helping with any problem he'd come across," Mr Statham's family said.
"Growing up locally with his two older sisters in Coleshill, he spent his teenage years riding motorbikes, going to discos and fixing his friend's cars."
He went on to spend more than 40 years in the motor trade in Birmingham, owning a garage in Castle Vale.
Since retiring in 2021 Mr Statham's family said he had spent much of his time playing tennis, riding his motorbike and flying.
"Not only that, Brian was a larger than life character always living his life to the full. An avid snow skier, boat driver, mechanic, pilot, salsa dancer and family man," they added.
He met Lee Rogers at South Warwickshire Flying school and the pair became "firm friends" 10 years ago, Mr Statham's family said, sharing "similar hobbies and a sense of humour".
He leaves behind three children, as well as two step-children and his wife Jackie.
"Most of all he was always there to bring joy, love and happiness to his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all," his family said.
Warwickshire Police has said an investigation was being carried out by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.
