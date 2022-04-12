Beachgoers plea by Warwickshire families after plane crash
The families of two men whose plane vanished over the Channel have appealed to beachgoers to help them.
Lee Rogers and Brian Statham were flying from Wellesbourne in Warwickshire to France on 2 April when their plane crashed, police said.
Their families said Mr Statham's flight bag was found by a tourist on a beach in France on Thursday.
They have urged visitors to beaches in both countries to look out for debris, clothes or personal items.
"Your help in this could provide comfort and closure for the families and allow us to start the grieving process," they said in a statement.
The two men had set off as part of a group with the South Warwickshire Flying School in several aircraft from Wellesbourne Mountford Airfield, heading for Le Touquet.
They encountered "freak weather conditions", police said, and contact was lost with the pair's aircraft.
Despite a search by coastguards from both countries and the French Navy, the Piper PA-28R has not been found.
With the search called off on 3 April, Mr Rogers' family said they have "no choice but to assume Lee has passed on".
They described him as a "wonderful father, a loving husband, and a devoted family man" who was "larger than life" and loved fast, loud machines.
He had been married to his wife, Sarah, for eight years and had a daughter, Ellie.
Mr Statham's family said hearing his plane was missing had been "horrific news" and they were "deeply saddened" the pair never reached France.
An investigation is being carried out by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch, police said.
