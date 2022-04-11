Kingsbury oil depot protests lead to 29 arrests over weekend
Twenty nine people were arrested during weekend demonstrations at an oil depot in Warwickshire.
Climate protesters have been trying to obstruct access to the Kingsbury depot and other sites, demanding an end to new oil and gas projects.
The alleged offences included criminal damage, conspiracy to cause criminal damage and conspiracy to commit public nuisance, Warwickshire Police said.
The force said 180 people had been arrested at the site since 1 April.
Assistant Chief Constable Ben Smith said it had been "another busy weekend for the force" with 29 people arrested and taken into custody.
"This weekend's protest activity has been contained to the Piccadilly Way area and has caused little disruption to the wider community, or to the operations of the oil terminal.
"While we will always recognise and respect the public's right to peaceful protest, we will take action against anyone who breaks the law or causes significant impact on the local community."
He said there would continue to be an increased police presence near the site.
Protests have been taking place at oil terminals across England and officers say they had led to more than 330 arrests.
