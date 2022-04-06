'Disheartened' Nuneaton laments another defibrillator theft
A community has been left "disheartened and disappointed" after eight defibrillators for public use were stolen in a month.
In the latest theft to emerge, a device was taken from Horeston Grange Church in Nuneaton, Warwickshire.
The item had been funded by community projects and charitable donations.
Devices have also been stolen in recent weeks from Co-op stores in Nuneaton and Bulkington, Warwickshire, plus Burbage and Croft Hill in Leicestershire.
The church defibrillator is believed to have been snatched between 25 March and 30 March.
First responder Samantha Hall, who played a key role in having it installed, was among those to express frustration.
She told the BBC: "I'm disheartened and disappointed. A lot of people worked hard to raise this money to get this here. It's an ideal location for a defibrillator but now it's [gone]."
The Co-op defibrillators have since been replaced by the chain and stored inside the shops, meaning they are now unavailable to the public beyond trading hours.
The original devices had been funded by donations collected by Kate Williams and her husband Paul after a mural at their home, in homage to England's Euro 2020 squad, attracted thousands of visitors.
Mrs Williams said: "The generosity was phenomenal and was the best of Nuneaton, now we've seen the absolute worst of Nuneaton unfortunately from one or two individuals. It is mindless and just doesn't make sense. It makes us really, really sad."
Insp Dave Williams, from Warwickshire Police, branded the thefts "disgraceful", saying: "The offenders have put their own greed before the lives of others.
"We completely understand the anger and concern in the community resulting from these callous thefts."
