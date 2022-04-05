Coventry Rugby Club looks to host more music events
A rugby club is asking to use its 3,000-seat stadium as an events venue for up to three concerts a year.
Coventry Rugby Club says it wants to try and make more use of its Butts Park Arena stadium.
Currently it has to get council approval to host any large gatherings.
The rugby stadium is near the Earlsdon Park Village retirement home and several residential roads and there has been 11 letters of objection.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported the club said its plans would not significantly impact residents or impact traffic.
The cub has hosted just two music events in the past five years and said only half of the yearly gatherings will be "music-based" and all performances will end at 22:30.
It also said event plans will be vetted by a safety advisory group.
A planning committee will meet to discuss the proposal on 7 April.
