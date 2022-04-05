Cost of living: Coventry food bank charity adds prom dresses
A charity has diversified from offering a food bank and created a "prom bank" too, with dresses available to pupils from low-income families so they can attend end-of-school-year bashes.
Anna-Marie Corbett said she set up Canley Prom Bank in Coventry, which also lends suits, to help "manage the cost" of the occasions.
"A lot of the kids are missing out because they just can't afford it.
"By the time you've paid for your ticket, [it is] a very expensive day."
Ms Corbett, a manager at Canley Community Centre, said the outfits had been donated, and pupils would be able to borrow them after leaving a deposit.
They would also pay a £5 administration cost towards the running of the scheme, she explained.
"Once they've used the item, and they return it to me, they get their deposit back" she said.
"We want to share [the clothes] with as many people as we can."
Ms Corbett said the scheme had about 250 dresses "of all sizes" but fewer suits - just 12 in total.
"We're still looking for them so if anyone can donate suits, we'd appreciate that as well."
She said: "My own son finished school during lockdown, and at that time I did struggle because I only worked part-time and am a single mum, so I couldn't afford a lot.
"Luckily I did have family around that helped me, but some people don't have any of these things," she added.
A school uniform bank also operates out of the centre on Prior Deram Walk in the city, along with the food hub.
Uptake at the latter was "manic" at the moment, Ms Corbett said.
"We're currently helping to feed about 150 families at the centre, but with the rising fuel prices I fear it's only going to get worse."
