Just stop Oil: Warwickshire Police make 68 arrests at oil terminal protests
- Published
Sixty-eight people have been arrested over alleged offences connected to protests outside a Warwickshire fuel terminal over the weekend.
Activists from Just Stop Oil have been trying to obstruct access to the Kingsbury site since a series of England-wide protests started on Friday.
Warwickshire Police said all those arrested had been bailed with conditions not to return to the area.
Officers remained at the site, it said.
"As I have said previously, the right to peaceful protest in a democracy is important, but it is also important there are consequences for those who break the law and significantly impact on the lives and livelihoods of others," Assistant Chief Constable Ben Smith said.
"As such we will continue to assess the situation and provide a proportionate response to any offences."
"While I can reassure people that provisions are in place to respond to other incidents across the county and keep people safe, I would much prefer the officers in Kingsbury were available to prevent crime and protect communities across the whole county."
Emma Osborne-Wilkes, managing director of Halso Fuels based in Lichfield, Staffordshire, said the protests in neighbouring Kingsbury had caused major delays to the business.
The company supplies fuel to hospital and fire stations as well as domestic households, she explained.
"We are on the back foot now, we need to get some fuel to them today," she said.
Ms Osborne-Wilkes said activists had managed to glue themselves to one of the business's tankers on Friday, staying there for about 14 hours.
She said: "[It was] not a very good situation for the driver because these tankers are very dangerous - essentially they're a bomb - so in the wrong hands, when people are using their mobile phones or smoking, it's just very dangerous."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk