Down's syndrome legislation 'gives people a voice'
A woman who has Down's syndrome says a new bill will give a voice to people with the condition.
Campaigner Heidi Crowter, from Coventry, was in London on Friday to see the bill passed in The House of Lords.
It requires the government to publish guidance on the specific needs of people with Down's syndrome and how those should be met.
Ms Crowter said she was "delighted" the bill had been passed.
The 26-year-old along with her husband James Carter is a member of a national Down's syndrome policy group, and said: "I am very happy - we've been involved in this since the start and have been working so hard."
The bill means authorities providing healthcare, education and housing services have to act to deliver on requirements as laid out by the government.
Ms Crowter said she hoped the bill would provide people with better social care.
"I had a friend who had to have a tribunal just to get her son help, hopefully this bill will stop that from happening," she explained.
In July 2021, Ms Crowter went to the High Court to attempt to change the law surrounding the abortion of babies with Down's syndrome.
While a judge ruled the existing rules must stay in place, Ms Crowter insisted her fight to change them would continue.
Speaking in a video posted on Facebook, sponsor of the bill Dr Liam Fox, MP for North Somerset, thanked his fellow sponsor Baroness Hollins for her hard work to bring the bill into law.
He added it was not just a landmark bill in the UK "but something we can be proud of internationally".
