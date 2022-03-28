'Howl for help'- app bids to stop dog thefts
A former criminal defence solicitor has launched an app that aims to help prevent dog thefts.
Sara Burney, from Henley-in-Arden, created the Howl app after she was worried her dog Brutus would be stolen.
If a thief attempts to take a dog being walked, the app allows the owner to activate an alarm and automatically turns on the phone camera.
Any footage includes location and time, allowing evidence to be submitted to police.
"What they [thieves] want is to not get caught, so the app was created so they would more likely get caught," she said.
While the idea had been brewing in Miss Burney's head for a while, a news story widely shared on social media in 2021 pushed the app into development.
"The footage was harrowing as we just think about the distress caused to the dog but the little boy was shouting "no please stop", said Miss Burney.
Melchy was found later in a nearby park.
The Howl app also tracks your route and if activated, can notify an emergency contact - allowing them to come to your aid.
The accompanying website also includes tips, such as keeping your dog on the inside while walking, so it is harder for thieves in passing cars to snatch your dog.
"Dog thieves are like bank robbers- they need an easy get away," said Miss Burney.
The app is available on IOS devices, but is being developed for Android users as well.
