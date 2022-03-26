Coventry bin strikes: Union suspends 11 Labour councillors
- Published
A union has suspended a number of Labour councillors from membership amid a bitter pay dispute involving refuse drivers.
Unite said it was investigating the conduct of 11 Coventry councillors who it accused of "colluding with strike breaking."
About 70 bin lorry drivers have been staging an all-out strike in the city since 31 January over pay.
The ruling Labour group has been approached for a comment.
The union's general secretary, Sharon Graham, made the announcement at a rally in the city on Saturday.
She said the local group would also not be getting any money from the union for the upcoming local elections in May.
Ms Graham told the rally: "I speak directly to you, Unite Labour councillors of Coventry and the council leader.
"Today I put you on notice - that you will today receive your suspension letters from Unite.
"You will no longer be able to hold office in Unite or be part of our structures while we investigate your behaviour.
"And rest assured, you won't be getting your hands on any of my members' money for your elections in May."
The dispute has turned increasingly bitter in recent months, with the union and council criticising each other's claims about drivers' pay.
Earlier this month Unite members voted to extend the action with the original mandate due to finish on 23 March.
The council previously said its drivers were among the best paid in the West Midlands and strikes should be "called off immediately".
During the strike, the council has relied on Tom White Waste to provide collections, a private contractor wholly owned by the local authority.
Temporary drop-off sites have also been set up by the council.
