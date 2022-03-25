Family tribute after teenagers die in Coventry crash
- Published
A teenager who died when the car he was in hit a tree was a "young man who enjoyed life to the full", his family said.
Casey Harper, 18, died along with Arjun Singh Sheregill, also 18, in the crash on Burns Road, Coventry, at about 05:20 GMT on Saturday, police said.
Mr Harper's family also described him as a "loving son".
They added he was "kind, generous and sincere".
Two other teenagers - believed to have been in the car - were seriously hurt in the crash and taken to hospital.
Detectives said they were still working to find out exactly what had happened.
Det Sgt Paul Hughes of West Midlands Police said: "The lives of two young men have been lost and our thoughts remain with their family and friends at this sad time."
Flowers, balloons, candles and other tributes were left at the roadside following the crash.
