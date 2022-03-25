Co-op locks up defibrillators after Midlands thefts
Defibrillators at a number of Co-op stores in the Midlands will be locked after opening hours following a series of thefts.
They were taken at shops in Bulkington and Nuneaton in Warwickshire, and Burbage and Croft Hill, Leicestershire, in the past two weeks.
The Heart of England Co-operative Society said it was looking for a way to keep them "safe and accessible".
All the defibrillators had been funded by community projects.
The Co-op has 32 food stores in the region and said the protective housings for the defibrillators had been damaged in the thefts, promising to update shoppers when it had found a solution.
Nuneaton and Bedworth Neighbourhood Watch volunteer Lee Hayward said on the group's Facebook page the community felt "physically sick" that someone would steal such life-saving equipment.
