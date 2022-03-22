Coventry suspends 80-year twinning link with Volgograd over Ukraine invasion
Coventry city councillors have voted unanimously to suspend its twinning relationship with a Russian city in the wake of the war in Ukraine.
The council initially wanted to maintain links, saying its friendship was "with the people of Volgograd", not the Russian government.
However, the decision was criticised by a body supporting Ukrainians in the UK.
The council said it was pausing its twinning links "with a heavy heart" until "such a time" they could resume.
The Labour-run authority added it would also be looking into twinning with Ukraine's besieged city of Mariupol.
"We also pledge to explore the possibility of twinning with the city of Mariupol when the time is right," a statement from the council said.
About 20 people from Coventry's Ukrainian community had gathered in the public gallery to hear the decision.
The Conservative opposition on the council had also been calling for the suspension of the links - and the motion was proposed jointly by both groups.
"Our thoughts and solidarity are with the Ukrainian people," the authority said.
"This war is a war brought about by Putin and is a war against democracy. Our thoughts are also with those brave Russian people who are protesting and demonstrating against Putin's actions, despite the penalties they themselves face for daring to stand up and be counted."
Last year marked the 80th anniversary of the friendship between the city and Volgograd, formerly Stalingrad.
The two cities had united as both were heavily bombed during World War Two.
The Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB) had asked for a suspension not a scrapping of the arrangement.
The council stressed it would continue to be the city of Peace and Reconciliation and of sanctuary and hopes to be part of any dispersal programme for refugees coming to the UK from Ukraine.
