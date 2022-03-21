Man charged with father's murder in Coventry
A man has been charged with the murder of a father found with fatal injuries inside a property in Coventry.
Paul Hawkesford-Barnes, 57, died from traumatic injuries to his head and upper body, West Midlands Police said.
A woman in her 90s who was found hurt at the same address on Hopedale Close on Tuesday remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Steven Barnes, 64, has also been charged with her attempted murder.
Detectives said Mr Barnes appeared before magistrates on Monday, was remanded into custody and due to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.
The partner of Mr Hawkesford-Barnes, from Malvern, Worcestershire, said in a statement the family was "devastated and life will never be the same again".
