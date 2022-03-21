John Sillett: Hundreds turn out to remember cup-winning boss
- Published
Family, friends and ex-teammates of former Coventry City manager John Sillett, have attended a cathedral service to celebrate his life.
Sillett, who died in November aged 85, managed the Sky Blues between 1986-90 and guided the club to FA Cup victory in 1987.
The service was an occasion to "celebrate his incredible life " said the club.
The gathering had been "very humbling", said son Neil Sillett.
"It means an awful lot, to see the support of Coventry for dad - he obviously holds a big place in their hearts," he said.
"He changed peoples' lives and they don't just put it down to football - they put it down to...giving them a solid platform in life and that's what he did to many people."
George Curtis, who was joint-manager at Coventry alongside Sillett during the 1987 season, died in July last year aged 82.
Bill Bell, vice-chair of the Coventry City Former Players' Association said: "Himself [John] and George were very important, not just to Coventry City but to the whole of the city of Coventry.
"We enjoyed their company, they were great guys, good laughs and they built a team spirit that I don't think will ever be reciprocated.
Former Coventry City players, including the 1987 FA Cup winning squad, also attended.
Ex-captain Brian Kilcline said "you couldn't have asked for a better manager" and forward Dave Bennett, who scored Coventry's opening goal at Wembley, said it was an "emotional day."
Sillett made 128 appearances for the Sky Blues after being brought to the club by Jimmy Hill in his first signing at Coventry in 1962.
He left lCoventry in 1966 to join Plymouth, where he ended his playing career, before moving into management with Hereford.
Sillett returned to the Sky Blues as a coach in 1979 on the invitation of Hill and spent five years on the staff.
After a short a short spell away, he returned to the club again in 1986 as chief coach, leading Coventry to the greatest day in their history a year later.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk