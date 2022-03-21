Tributes line Coventry crash scene where teenagers died
- Published
Flowers, candles and other tributes have been left on a roadside where two teenagers died in a crash in Coventry.
Two other teenagers were seriously hurt when a car hit a tree on Burns Road on Saturday at 05:20 GMT, West Midlands Police said.
The deceased, both 18 and male, were driver and passenger, the force confirmed.
Among the tributes, one said: "Fly high to a beloved two boys, gone but not forgotten, forever 18."
Dozens of bunches of flowers line the pavement where the crash happened and candles have been lit on a wall.
Several balloons join the flowers, with a note on one reading: "My most special friend, thinking of you always."
The injured duo, also 18 and male, are thought to have been passengers in the same car. They were taken to hospital.
One person who visited the scene of the tributes told the BBC he was in the area on Saturday following the crash and "knew it was bad" due to the number of police cars around.
"When I heard about the two boys, my heart sank," he said, adding his wife had been in tears.
