Bedworth rape: Fourteen-year-old boy arrested
- Published
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a teenage girl was raped.
She was attacked near Coalpit Fields Road, Bedworth, between 18:45 and 19:15 GMT on Saturday.
The girl was sitting with a group on grass at the bottom of Walter Scott Road, before being approached by another group and reportedly taken away and assaulted by a boy.
A boy from Hinckley, Leicestershire, has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.