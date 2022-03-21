Community 'outraged' by stolen defibrillators in and around Nuneaton
- Published
A community has said they are "outraged and bewildered" that numerous defibrillators have been stolen.
Earlier this month, residents noticed the life-saving equipment had been taken from outside a Co-op store in Bulkington, Nuneaton, Warwickshire.
Another has been reported missing from outside Camp Hill Co-op and two more were reportedly taken from venues in Burbage and Croft Hill, Leicestershire.
Warwickshire Police have been contacted for comment.
Nuneaton and Bedworth Neighbourhood Watch volunteer Lee Hayward said all the defibrillators had been funded by community projects.
After posting about the incidents on the Neighbourhood Watch Facebook page, Mr Hayward said that many of the community felt "physically sick" that someone would steal such life-saving equipment.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk