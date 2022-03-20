Teenage girl raped in Bedworth say police
- Published
A teenage girl has been raped in Bedworth in Warwickshire, said police.
Officers said she was sitting with a group on grass at the bottom of Walter Scott Road, adjoining Coalpit Fields Road, between 18:45 and 19:15 GMT on Saturday.
They were approached by another group and a boy, said to be in his late teens, who was reported to have taken her away from the others before assaulting her.
Police have appealed for information.
They said the girl was being supported by specially-trained officers and patrols had been increased in the area.
Det Insp Collette O'Keefe said: "We understand this incident is likely to cause concern among the local community, but we would like to reassure them a full and thorough investigation has begun.
"We are carrying out extensive inquiries and pursuing a number of lines of inquiry as part of our ongoing work."
She encouraged anyone who was in the area at the time, or who witnessed the incident, to speak to police.
