Ukrainian family in Leamington Spa unsure if homes destroyed
- Published
A family from Ukraine who fled to the UK do not know if their homes are still standing, a relative said.
Barry Kruger has welcomed his mother-in-law, Olena, his wife's cousin Yuliya and her seven-year-old daughter to his home in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire.
He said it was "heart-breaking" for the family to see what was happening in Ukraine.
They do not know if they will ever be able to return to their homes in Odesa, he added.
"It is difficult because everyone is kind of glad to be out, but it is absolutely heart-breaking seeing what is going on," said Mr Kruger.
"They don't know whether their homes, their houses, are going to be OK. We still have extended family over there. It is not great at all."
He said his wife Maria's mother rang them at the end of February in bits as bombs started falling on the outskirts of her home city.
As Russian military activity started to intensify in the south of the country, he said the family made the decision to leave.
They got a lift to Moldova, crossed the border on foot before getting a bus to the capital Chisinau.
From there they went to Romania and Mr and Mrs Kruger flew out to meet them at Bucharest.
He said the family were settling in and seeking a school for cousin Yuliya's daughter, but "don't even know if or when they are going to go back".
He is arranging for more families, currently in Poland, to join sponsor households in the UK.
