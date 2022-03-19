Two dead and two injured after car hits tree in Coventry
Two people have died and two have been injured after a car hit a tree.
West Midlands Police said it was called to Burns Road, near the junction with Longfellow Road and Walsgrave Road, in Coventry, at 05:20 GMT on Saturday.
The driver and a passenger, both 18, were found in a critical condition and declared dead at the scene.
Two other boys, both 18, believed to have been passengers in the car, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The road is set to be closed at the junction for most of the morning.
Det Sgt Paul Hughes said: "We're working hard to find out how the collision happened. If you were in the area at the time and either saw what happened or have dashcam footage, please get in touch."
