Tickets on sale for Radio 1 Big Weekend 2022 in Coventry
- Published
Tickets have gone on sale for this year's Radio 1 Big Weekend - and Saturday's allocation sold out within an hour.
The 2022 event in Coventry is set to feature Calvin Harris, Ed Sheeran, Aitch, AJ Tracey, Anne Marie, George Ezra, Becky Hill and Yungblud.
Tickets for 28 and 29 May went on sale on Friday at 08:30 GMT.
Radio 1 said the Saturday allocation had all sold within an hour but some Sunday tickets remained on sale.
It added two "huge names" for Sunday would be announced at a later date.
Saturday #BigWeekend tickets are now SOLD OUT! There's still some tickets available for Sunday and we still have two HUGE names to announce, including a very (very) special headliner 👀https://t.co/jJn7PufUIg— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) March 18, 2022
The acts for dance night on Friday 27 May are due to be revealed this Friday at 18:00 with tickets for the date on sale 30 minutes later.
Other main stage acts confirmed for Saturday are Central Cee and Joel Corry, with Lorde, Dermot Kennedy, Jax Jones and Mabel set to perform on Sunday.
Several acts have also been confirmed for the BBC Music Introducing Stage including rising stars Artemas, Celina Sharma, Deyah, Piri & Tommy, Queen Millz and Sad Night Dynamite.
Of the tickets available for the Big Weekend, 60% have been reserved for people living in Coventry, 25% for those in neighbouring areas and the remaining 15% for general sale.
Any of the tickets for Coventry and nearby areas unsold by 17:00 on 24 March will be offered for general sale.
This will be the first time Radio 1 Big Weekend has taken place in real life since 2019, as both 2020 and 2021 events moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
