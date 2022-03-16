Birthing kits to go to Ukraine to help pregnant mothers
Medical kits to help midwives support mothers giving birth are to be sent to Ukraine.
The 30 bags have been put together by charity Baby Lifeline, cost about £1,000 each and will be sent out in the next few days, via Poland.
They contain items including blood pressure monitoring equipment, suture kits and a delivery pack.
Judy Ledger, founder of the Coventry-based charity, said the packs were "really urgently needed".
More than 4,300 births have taken place in Ukraine since Russia invaded on 24 February, according to the United Nations.
About 80,000 woman are also expected to give birth in the country in the next three months.
Mrs Ledger said medical professionals there need the help as, due to the conflict, many births are not taking place in hospitals.
"They are out in bunkers, in crowded situations, terrible situations actually," she said.
Baby Lifeline said the packs have everything to support a normal birth in the community and if there are complications.
They have been put together by a panel of experts for use by midwives and other medical professionals.
