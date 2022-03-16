BBC News

Film captures Coventry leaving lockdown in City of Culture year

Image source, Dave Allen
Image caption,
People who live or work in Coventry photographed life in the city for the first two weeks of August 2021

A film and photography exhibition about part of Coventry as it emerged from lockdown is being shown in the city.

People were asked to use their phones to capture life in part of the city centre for two weeks last August.

It followed the lifting of most Covid rules in England, including limits on how many people could meet.

The film, which will be shown at Holy Trinity Church at 18:30 GMT, features photos and weaves in the voices of 25 people talking about their experiences.

The project is part of the University of Warwick's Resonate Festival, marking Coventry's year as UK City of Culture.

Image source, Jackie Hodgson
Image caption,
Broadgate was one part of the city to be photographed

The event will include a talk on the research involved and display the city's Photographic Grid project, which includes 198 pictures.

Prof Jackie Hodgson, who helped produce the film Emerging from Lockdown, said the project reflected experiences which "strike a chord with people".

"These are Coventry voices, but they resonate more widely, reflecting the experiences of so many of us," she said.

"It is reflective and sobering but also uplifting. I am pleased we have captured these voices now - it represents a great piece of local social history."

Image source, Pete Banks
Image caption,
Pete Banks photographed Lower Precinct for the project, which captures "local social history"

