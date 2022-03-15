Coventry's twinning link with Volgograd 'should be suspended'
A body supporting Ukrainians in the UK says it is disappointed an English council has decided to keep a twinning arrangement with a Russian city.
Labour-run Coventry City Council said friendship was with the people of Volgograd rather than its council.
The Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB) said it was asking for a suspension not a scrapping of the arrangement while war was taking place.
The move "would have sent out a message", the organisation stated.
Bishop of Coventry, the Right Reverend Dr Christopher Cocksworth, said he wanted the city to continue its twinning relationship, after the Coventry City of Culture Trust decided to postpone a joint arts project.
Chairman of the AUGB's Coventry branch Dr Mario Kosmirak, said it was "disappointed" at the decision not to suspend the city twinning.
He stated: "We felt it would have sent out a message to the governor, the mayor of Volgograd.
"The council is condemning the war in Ukraine by the Russian Federation, but at the same time it would have been good if this link was suspended or contact with Volgograd... withdrawn during this period of time.
"It would have sent a message to the citizens of Volgograd."
Dr Kosmirak added the AUGB had spoken to Coventry council deputy leader Abdul Salam Khan on Tuesday.
There would be a full council debate on Tuesday next week on two motions, the chairman also said, with Conservative councillors asking for a suspension and Labour wanting to "continue having dialogue with the citizens of Volgograd, not the council".
He stated: "The city council [Coventry] will be writing to the mayor of Volgograd, we do welcome that, expressing their anger at the war that's been brought about by [Russia's President Vladimir] Putin."
In a statement the council deputy leader said: "We recently announced that we would be keeping our twinning links with that city open, as we believe that is the way to build peace and understanding.
"We will now use our friendship with the people of Volgograd to tell them of our horror at the war being waged by their government, and the many thousands of lives being lost."
