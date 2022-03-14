Sean Fitzgerald shooting: Officer faces criminal investigation over death
A firearms officer is being investigated for "potential homicide offences" after an unarmed man was shot and killed.
Sean Fitzgerald, 31, was wounded as he left a house in Coventry during a planned police operation in 2019.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it was investigating as part of a wider probe into Mr Fitzgerald's death.
It added it did not mean charges would necessarily follow.
The West Midlands Police officer and Mr Fitzgerald's family have been told of this development.
The officer is also facing a gross misconduct investigation over the shooting.
Mr Fitzgerald died after receiving a single bullet wound to his chest as he exited the property in Burnaby Road at about 18:20 GMT on 4 January.
"This complex investigation is nearing conclusion, the IOPC's regional director, Derrick Campbell said.
"Following a review of all of the evidence obtained and the receipt of legal advice, we have revisited our position on potential criminal conduct."
Mr Campbell said at the end of its investigation the watchdog would decide whether to refer the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service to consider whether any charge or charges should be brought.
"This was a tragic incident that led to a man losing his life and our thoughts remain with all of those affected by Mr Fitzgerald's death," he added.
