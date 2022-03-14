Warwickshire man's thanks to firefighter who 'saved his life'
A man has been reunited with the firefighter whom he said had saved his life, thanking her for resuscitating him when he collapsed at home.
Steve Taylor, 64, suffered a cardiac arrest in January during a fire at the holiday retreat he runs with his wife in Upper Tysoe, Warwickshire.
Pip Blair from Banbury Fire Station, who attended the blaze, administered CPR to Mr Taylor for more than 20 minutes.
"I owe her my life," he said.
Mr Taylor, who had suffered two heart attacks previously, has since undergone a triple heart bypass and had a defibrillator fitted.
He was taken ill two months ago after spotting smoke coming through light fittings while eating dinner with family.
While his family left the property during the incident, he said, he remained and attempted to keep the blaze at bay.
He exited the smoke-filled premises when he heard fire engines arrive, but said he was left exhausted and struggling to breathe.
His heart was beating at an "unbelievable rate", he added, and he sat down with a glass of water and an aspirin when his vision began to disappear.
The next thing he remembered was waking up with Ms Blair above him.
He presented her with a bouquet when they were reunited at the farm and said she was a "very special person".
He explained: "When I came round I knew I had been somewhere dark and horrible... I just felt relief. I touched her arms and they were nice and warm and I felt an overwhelming feeling of safety."
Ms Blair, who previously worked for the ambulance service, said she had to shock Mr Taylor three times to resuscitate him following his collapse.
"It was the most amazing feeling when he finally came round," she said.
The family are living in one of their guest lodges while fire damage to their home is assessed.
