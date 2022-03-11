Anthony Russell: Triple killer given whole-life prison sentence
- Published
A triple killer, who raped his final victim moments before strangling the pregnant woman, has been sentenced to a whole-life prison term.
Anthony Russell, 39, murdered Julie Williams, her son David Williams and Nicole McGregor, whose body was found in woodland near Leamington Spa.
Sentencing Russell in his absence a judge described him as "exceptionally dangerous and manipulative".
He had admitted the murders during a week-long spree in October 2020.
A jury also found him guilty of rape on Thursday after a retrial at Warwick Crown Court.
The jury heard he had assaulted Ms McGregor, who was five months pregnant, just hours after she showed him a picture of her baby scan.
Mr Justice Wall told the court that whole-life orders were only for "exceptionally serious" cases.
"I have no doubt that this is a case which falls fairly and squarely within the description," he said.
"Each of the three murders were the result of "a separate and murderous act which was sustained and brutal."
