Coventry building evacuated after white powder found in letter
- Published
A building in Coventry has been evacuated after a letter was discovered containing white powder.
The property on Leicester Row was sealed off and the road was closed from St Nicholas Street at about 16:00, while chemical experts determined if the contents were dangerous.
Police said they were found to be not suspicious at about 18:30 GMT.
Tests by West Midlands Fire Service revealed it to be baking powder.
