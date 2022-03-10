Anthony Russell: Triple killer convicted of rape
- Published
A triple killer has been found guilty of the rape of his final victim, who was 18 weeks pregnant.
Anthony Russell, 39, has previously admitted the murders of Julie Williams, her son David Williams and 31-year-old Nicole McGregor, whose body was found in parkland near Leamington Spa.
Police said this was "a violent series of killings" over "a period of just seven days" in October 2020.
Russell is due to be sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on Friday.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.