BBC News

Coventry tapestry: 'Internationally important' work restored

Published
Image source, Coventry City Council
Image caption,
The 16th Century work has been rehung at St Mary's Guildhall

A tapestry dating from the start of the 16th Century has been reinstalled at an historic venue following preservation work.

The Coventry Tapestry, displayed at St Mary's Guildhall, is thought to be the oldest in Britain still hanging on the wall for which it was designed.

Academic archaeologist Dr Mark Webb said he felt "quite emotional" seeing it back in place.

"It's a work of international importance," he said.

Image source, Coventry City Council
Image caption,
Details and colours have been revealed during the restoration work

The work was "relatively unknown outside academic circles", the trustee at the Historic Coventry Trust added.

"The cleaning process has highlighted a number of areas that deserve further research such as the realistic faces of many of the characters, including the beards of the courtiers and saints, and the fine weave of the royal costumes," he said.

The tapestry, which features two central figures believed to be King Henry VI and his Queen, Margaret of Anjou, records Coventry's status as the regional capital of the Midlands in the years 1480 to 1520, said the city council.

Image source, Coventry City Council
Image caption,
The restoration is part of a £5.6m redevelopment of St Mary's Guildhall

Textile conservator Marina Herriges said the old lining of the piece had been removed and the whole of the surface cleaned using a low-suction vacuum.

The work is part of a £5.6m redevelopment of the guildhall.

The building served as the centre of King Henry VI's court during the War of the Roses and is featured in the writing of George Eliot.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics