Ukraine conflict: British graduate says he is prepared to fight
A British man in Ukraine says he is "definitely" prepared to fight amid the ongoing conflict.
Tim Gregory's two sisters had been visiting him and their Ukrainian mother Anna, near Kyiv, shortly before the Russian invasion began.
While his sisters returned home to the UK, Mr Gregory, 20, said he wanted to stay and was preparing to fight.
The 20-year-old University of Birmingham graduate said he wanted to "stay and help".
Mr Gregory said he had been in Ukraine for a year after finishing university and had spent much of his childhood between there and the UK.
His sisters were on a week's holiday when the fighting began.
Mr Gregory said "of course" he had considered leaving, but his family was in Ukraine and he "didn't want to leave it behind".
"We didn't just want to give up our city, or give up our land," he said.
While young men in Ukraine are trying to get involved, Mr Gregory said, a lack of supplies means those with military experience are being prioritised and the military and territorial militia are sending back some volunteers who want to fight.
While anti-terrorism laws prevent UK citizens fighting with many groups, there is no legal bar on Ukrainians or British citizens heading from the UK to the conflict in the west of Ukraine.
However, the eastern front may be off-limits.
UK government advice says the actions of anyone who travels to eastern Ukraine to fight, or to help others engaged in the conflict, may amount to offences against UK terrorism laws or other legislation and people could be prosecuted on their return.
UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said people without military training should not travel to Ukraine to fight the Russian invasion.
Tim Gregory's father Roy spoke of his "indescribable" relief after his daughters arrived home on Thursday.
His youngest child Emma, 18, has learning and physical disabilities.
Roy Gregory, from Henley-in-Arden, Warwickshire, said: "I was disappointed when he [Tim] didn't come out because all I wanted for him was to be safe.
"But I have to admire him, he wouldn't leave his mum there on her own... there was no way I was going to insist on him coming out and leaving her there, so I can only support him in whatever he is doing."
Speaking about when he realised the conflict had begun, Tim Gregory said the lights had cut out before he had started to hear explosions.
He said his mother had quickly rung his father and they had decided to get their daughters out.
Tim Gregory said the situation had been scary at first and a bomb had landed on the street where his friend lives.
"At the end of the day you kind of have to get used to it, or else there is no other way you are going to fall asleep; you are just going to be sat there worried in case it is going to come close," he said.
