Boy George visits Daniel Lismore's Coventry City of Culture exhibition

The exhibition features 50 3D life-sized pieces

Boy George has visited the exhibition of a celebrated artist showing as part of Coventry's City of Culture festival.

Daniel Lismore's Be Yourself; Everyone Else Is Already Taken is on at the city's Herbert Art Gallery & Museum.

The designer and campaigner said he had previously worked with the musician who had "supported me in everything I've done".

George described the exhibition as "totally art" during his trip on Monday.

The artist said he had previously worked with Boy George on music videos
The exhibition can be seen until 26 June at the Herbert Art Gallery & Museum,

The exhibition features 50 3D life-sized pieces modelled on the artist's "life living as sculpture", including hats donated by the musician.

Mr Lismore said the Culture Club frontman, whom he had known for a number of years, helped teach him "self-acceptance over the the years and been like a mentor to me".

"You could sit in here and have a great meditation," said Boy George.

On Mr Lismore's transformation of his headwear he said: "It's like Joni Mitchell's policy when she says people cover her songs - she says 'don't do it like me'.

"The hat would be so small for my head now, but it's so great."

Art duo Gilbert and George have also visited the exhibition

Others to have visited the exhibition include artists Gilbert and George and Bridgerton actress Golda Rosheuvel.

"The response has been amazing," said Mr Lismore. "I'm just trying to do my best for the city and just so happy people are travelling from all over to see it."

