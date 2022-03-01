BBC News

Veteran begins entire UK coastline run to raise money for the military

Published
Image source, Paul Minter
Image caption,
Paul Minter will run the distance of 191 marathons

A former soldier, who suffered from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), has started a coastline run around the UK.

Paul Minter, from Leamington Spa, set off from Liverpool earlier and hopes to complete his journey on 4 October.

He will cover 5,000 miles (8,046km), 28 miles a day, to raise money for a residential retreat for the military.

The 34-year-old was given a message of support from actor Eddie Izzard who praised his efforts.

"I've run a few marathons in my time, but nothing compared to this," the comedian, who once ran 43 marathons in 51 days, said.

Image source, Paul Minter
Image caption,
Paul Minter will cover 28 miles a day

Mr Minter said £3m is needed "to develop the retreat and keep it going for at least three years."

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

The veteran mentioned the Ukrainian war and said he had helped train the Ukrainian military.

He said the current situation "can be very distressing and triggering for those that have been in the situations themselves."

More on this story

Related Topics