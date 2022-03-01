University of Warwick reviews links with Russian institutions
A university is to review relations with all Russian institutions, with a view to "terminating contracts where possible".
The "challenging" move could affect student exchanges, said the University of Warwick.
Vice-chancellor Stuart Croft said he had also written to the Russian ambassador to the UK to protest at the invasion of Ukraine.
He called on all to stand with the country "in these terrible times".
"Universities, by their very nature, are international and that has consequences: when all that is important is put at risk, we must speak out," he said.
In his letter to the ambassador he appealed to him "personally, to search your conscience, and stand with those Russians who bravely speak out against war at this time".
"The actions of the Russian State put at risk all the gains made on our continent since the end of the Second World War," he added.
The Coventry-based university said it had worked with partners across Europe, adding that all Ukrainian students and staff must be "cared for and supported".
The Guild of European Research Intensive Universities statement said: "We stand for democracy, for human rights, and for the right to critical enquiry and the pursuit of knowledge.
"We urge our political leaders to support us in doing whatever we can to extend this right to Ukrainian faculty and staff."
Professor Croft said: "The days since the illegal and immoral invasion of Ukraine by the Russian State have been terrifying for all those people under fire in the country. For the rest of us, the shock at such reckless action has been profound.
"To be clear: I would ask all in our community to stand with Ukraine in these terrible times. And, with those Russians including our own students who are not responsible for this war, many of whom bravely speak out against it - thousands of whom have been arrested by the Russian State for the crime of peaceful protest."
