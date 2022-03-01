Atherstone Ball Game set for 822nd event after pandemic break
- Published
A Warwickshire town is set for kick off in an ancient Shrove Tuesday ball game following a two-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 822nd Atherstone Ball Game will involve hundreds of people competing on the streets for ownership of a heavy, leather ball.
Rob Bernard, chairman of the organising committee, said: "We are absolutely delighted that it is back on now."
The winner of the two-hour game is whoever has the ball at 17:00 GMT.
Mr Bernard said people were "extremely excited" about the return of the game, which gains international attention.
"It's a unique event really, there's a lot of people interested in it," he said.
The last event ended an hour early when Martyn Kellegher-Burton, one of the marshals, was taken to hospital after a heart attack. He will start the game by throwing the ball at 15:00 GMT
The town's mayor, Mark Jordan, said there were few rules but whoever had the ball at 17:00 GMT had "the prestigious honour of winning the Atherstone Ball Game".
"It can be a rough game sending that ball up and down Long Street but I've had the privilege of watching it for many years, well over 50 years, and yes, it's quite a sight," he said.
Mr Jordan said he had been looking forward to the day, adding the event attracted people to Atherstone who could enjoy "what it has to offer".
The ball, which is kept by the winner, is made specially for the event each year. Ahead of the game it is taken around the town and signed by residents.