Carl Moorhouse: Five convicted over Leamington Spa killing
Five people have been convicted over the killing of a man who was stabbed during a disturbance.
Carl Moorhouse, 34, from Coventry, died in hospital after being injured in Lower Leam Street in Leamington Spa on 28 May 2020.
Following a trial, three people were found guilty of his murder, and two of his manslaughter.
Warwickshire Police said the attack was the "culmination of escalating violence" between two rival gangs.
The force said officers had been called to reports of a disturbance involving a number of people at the junction of Leam Terrace and Lower Leam Street shortly before 22:30, where Mr Moorhouse was found with a stab wound to his chest.
It said its investigation found the defendants had travelled from Birmingham to Leamington Spa where they parked close to where Mr Moorhouse had left his car.
When he approached his vehicle, he was violently attacked.
The five people convicted at Loughborough Crown Court on Monday were:
- Reuben Nall, 28, of Rookery Road, Birmingham. He was found guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and robbery in relation to an incident on 26 May 2020.
- Adam Padley, 27, of Mellis Grove, Birmingham, was also found guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and robbery in relation to an incident on 26 May 2020.
- Terry Nall, 31 of Regents Road, Birmingham, who was found guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm, and robbery in relation to an incident on 26 May 2020.
- Callum Huburn, 30, of Park Road, Birmingham, who was found guilty of manslaughter and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.
- Emma Bennett, 35, of Wycken Court in Coventry, who was found guilty of manslaughter.
Four other defendants, all from Birmingham, who were also charged with murder and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm were cleared by jurors.
They were: Tau Randall, 35; Darnelle Sappleton, 23; Javarnty Scott, 24, and Jamani Cunningham, 26.
Mr Moorhouse's mother said "every day hurts" without her son.
His partner, Bianca, added he was an "amazing partner and father".
"The children adored him as he did them," she said
"Our hearts will forever be broken, and we will miss him for eternity."
Det Ch Insp Teresa McKenna from Warwickshire Police said: "This was a devastating incident of such violent intensity which would have been traumatising for those that witnessed it, and I would like to pay tribute to those witnesses who have helped with the investigation.
"The impact that Carl's murder has had on his family, friends and loved ones is catastrophic."
Sentencing will take place on 28 March.
