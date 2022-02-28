Crabmill fire: Historic Henley-in-Arden pub closes
The owners of an historic pub said it will remain closed until further notice after a fire broke out earlier.
The blaze at the Crabmill in Henley-in-Arden, Warwickshire, was believed to have started in the kitchen and utility area, said the fire service.
Firefighters were called at 07:10 GMT on Monday, with eight engines attending including crews from the neighbouring Hereford and Worcester service.
Nobody was hurt, the pub owners said.
They posted on the venue's website: "We have some very sad news to share that we have had a fire at the pub, causing a lot of damage.
"It was early this morning and nobody was hurt, but it of course means that we will be closed until further notice."
Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said some appliances had left, but crews remained at the scene.
A stretch of the A4189 Warwick Road was closed for a time, but the road has reopened.
